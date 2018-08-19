Person in critical condition after being hit by vehicle while walking across busy street in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A person walking across a busy street in Greensboro was hit by a vehicle and injured on Saturday night.

It happened on the westbound lanes of East Wendover Avenue at Huffine Mill Road, according to a press release from the City of Greensboro issued at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

The victim is in critical condition, according to police. The victim’s name has not been released. There are no current arrests or charges.

Police had the roadway blocked to traffic in the area as they investigated, but the road reopened at about 2 a.m. Sunday.