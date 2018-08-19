× Infant dies after being left in hot car in Florida

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — An infant died Friday after being left in a hot car in Hernando County, Fla., officials say.

WFTS reported that authorities were called Friday morning about an infant who had just been removed from a hot car.

Nine-month-old Keyton O’Callaghan was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead later that day, according to Hernando County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Investigators say that Keyton had been in the care of his mother, Cami Lee Moyer, 38, since Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office said the infant’s father, Eric O’Callaghan, 32, came home and found Keyton in the vehicle parked on the driveway in front of the home.

Deputies said O’Callaghan took the infant inside where he began performing CPR on the child while he was on the phone with 911. He continued to perform CPR until fire rescue arrived and took over.

At this time, officials do not know how long Keyton was left in the car. Detectives are still working to establish a chronological timeline of events.

Investigators are currently interviewing Moyer and say it is possible that she will face charges.

Moyer called her child a “miracle baby” on a GoFundMe page she created last year. It states Keyton beat the odds, given only a 20 percent chance to survive after contracting a virus in the NICU.

Just a few months later, the baby that, according to family, beat the odds, died from a tragedy law enforcement calls preventable.

The official temperature in nearby Brooksville was recorded at 86 with a feels-like temperature of 97 in the 11 a.m. hour on Friday.

CNN contributed to this report.