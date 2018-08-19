Family of victim killed in Stonesthrow apartments in Greensboro speak out after shooting double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two months apart almost to the day, neighbors at the Stonesthrow apartments found a very similar scene.

“The next thing you know this was gated off and there were a whole bunch of cops, and ambulances and firemen out here. There were rolling out here, it was crazy,” Myeshia James said.

James along with Nesir Silver heard the gunshots Friday night. Officers responded to the Stonesthrow Apartments at around 10:15 p.m. Friday and found two men with gunshot wounds. They both later died.

“We were just sitting on the patio and talking when it happened, and we had to go inside and lock the doors,” Silver said.

On June 17th, police responded to the same complex and found Caitlin Heath and Eric Johnson shot to death inside a car. Friday night police say a shooting took the lives of Donnie McCoy Jr. and Alexis Jackson. We spoke with Donnie’s sister-in-law, Gidgette Mathis.

“He really didn’t bother anybody, he would greet everyone with a smile,” she said.

She says Donnie came to Greensboro to visit his brother and he called him an hour before the shooting.

“Now he’s just beating himself up, why didn’t I answer the phone, maybe I could have prevented this from happening,” she said.

The family doesn’t know what led up to the shooting and is hoping anyone who does will contact police.

“If anyone knows anything about this matter, say something. Step up to the plate and say something because it could be their loved one,” Mathis said.

We are staying in close contact with police as they search for a motive. We are also working to get any information about a possible suspect or suspects in this case.