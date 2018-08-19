× Family of missing Boone student from Kernersville asks community to light candles on his 22nd birthday

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Three birthdays have passed since college student Martin Roberts disappeared without a trace from Boone, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Today marks his 22nd birthday. As they have done each birthday since their son vanished, Martin’s parents have invited community members to light a candle for Martin — just as the family has done every night since he went missing.

His parents, John and Abbie Roberts, requested that people post a photo of their candle on the “Help Find Martin Roberts” Facebook page — which has 10,000 members worldwide — as a reminder that he is welcome home and greatly loved.

“Never in our worst nightmares could we have ever imagined this would still be going on today. We now stand at 833 days since the last known sighting of our son James Martin Roberts. The pain of this experience can be totally engulfing at times,” John Roberts posted on Facebook Aug. 2. “We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt appreciation for every member of this group and especially all the family, friends, co-workers and even strangers that have shared their support, comfort (and) prayers.”

Read full story: The Winston-Salem Journal