× Couple finds massive prehistoric shark tooth while walking on North Carolina beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. – A couple stumbled upon a massive, prehistoric find while walking on a North Carolina beach – a megalodon tooth.

WECT reported that Sydney Williams and her boyfriend Brian Piccirilli found the tooth last week while walking on Wrightsville Beach.

The couple took their find to their friend Audrey Longtin, who works at a shop in Wrightsville Beach that specializes in shark teeth and shark teeth jewelry.

“As soon as a tooth is over three and a half to four inches long, you know it’s a megalodon,” Longtin said. “The megalodon is the biggest predator that ever existed so they are the biggest teeth you can find. So, when you find something that big, it’s easy to recognize.”

The tooth is about four inches long and may be 2.6 million years old.

Megalodon, meaning “big tooth,” is an extinct species of shark that lived about 23 to 2.6 million years ago.