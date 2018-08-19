× Coast Guard recovers bodies of missing couple off the coast of North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coast Guard has recovered the bodies of an elderly couple who went missing off the North Carolina coast on Friday.

WTKR reported that the bodies of a 70-year-old man and 72-year-old woman were found in the Pamlico River near North Creek and Oyster Creek. Their names have not been released.

The search ended Sunday with the discovery of the bodies, two days after the couple departed from Potters Marine early Friday afternoon. Their 20-foot boat was later found unmanned and adrift in the Pamlico River.

The Coast Guard worked alongside state and local agencies who searched more than 950 square miles of water and land.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones today,” said Captain Bion Stewart, commander of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. “We are deeply saddened by the outcome and we will continue to pray for the families during this most difficult time.”