Beach closes for swimming after man bitten by shark and ‘continued shark activity’

TRURO, Mass. – A town on Cape Cod has closed a beach to swimming days after a shark attack and “continued shark activity.”

The town of Truro, Mass., posted a statement to its website on Friday saying that the beach would be closed until further notice.

“Longnook Beach is closed to swimming until further notice due to continued shark activity,” the statement said. “Beach Gate Attendants will be informing patrons of the recent shark activity in the area and distributing Cape Cod Great White Shark Safety brochures.”

The closure comes after a 61-year-old man suffered puncture wounds in a shark attack at the beach on Wednesday.

The man was standing about 30 yards offshore when he was bitten. WCVB reported there have been shark sightings in the area, with seals being attacked.

Two children were attacked last month off Long Island, New York, and investigators were looking into whether sharks were responsible.