Beach closed after several hypodermic needles wash ashore

NEW YORK – Hypodermic needles washed up on a Long Island beach, which is now closed until further notice, authorities said Saturday.

WPIX reported that more than 30 needles were found along the shore of East Atlantic Beach.

Police responded, removed and properly disposed of the needles. Samples were also sent to a lab for testing. No injuries were reported.

Authorities want anyone who comes in contact with any hazardous materials, like hypodermic needles, to call 911. Officers will be sent immediately to get rid of the sharp objects.