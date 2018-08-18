Teen charged with pushing girl off bridge after video of dangerous fall goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YACOLT, Wash. — A teenager accused of pushing her friend off a bridge and into water 60 feet below has been charged.

KOIN reported that Taylor Smith, 18, faces a charge of reckless endangerment after shoving 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson off a bridge Aug. 7 at Moulton Falls.

The fall resulted in serious injuries for Holgerson including broken ribs and punctured lungs. Video of the fall went viral.

“I kind of got mad because the rest of my summer’s gone and I’m probably going to be recovering for the rest of the school year,” Holgerson previously said, adding that Smith’s apology to her wasn’t enough.

The girls were with other friends at Moulton Falls Regional Park, at a spot popular with daredevils who want to jump from the bridge to the water below despite signs barring such antics.

Holgerson says she went up on the bridge because she thought she wanted to jump, then changed her mind when she saw how high it was.

When people jump, they try to go into the water feet-first; Holgerson, instead, belly-flopped after being pushed.

Doctors say entering the water the wrong way could feel like smacking into concrete.

Smith has told the media that she has apologized several times and tried to visit Holgerson in the hospital but was asked to leave.