Road rage in Greensboro caught on video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Road rage in Greensboro has been caught on video.

The man who posted the video told FOX8 it happened Thursday on South Elm-Eugene Street near the bridge over Interstate 40.

The video shows a man get out of his car and approach a car behind him. The man starts banging on the car’s driver side window.

The man then goes back to his car and then appears to go and confront the man filming the video. The man then walks away, gets back in his car and leaves.

It remains uncertain what caused the incident or why the man got out of his car.