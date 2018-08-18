× Police investigate after white paint dumped on North Carolina Confederate monument

SALISBURY, N.C. – Salisbury police are investigating after the Confederate monument “Fame” was vandalized early Saturday morning, according to WSOC.

Officials say police were called to the area around 2 a.m. for reports of vandalism. Arriving officers found white paint had been tossed onto the monument.

The “Fame Confederate Monument” honors Rowan County soldiers who lost their lives during the Civil War.

Officials say there are currently no suspects.