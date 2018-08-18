× Myrtle Beach man who deputies said wanted child as ‘sex slave’ gets probation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to make an underage girl his sex slave and “cannibalize” her has been sentenced to probation.

The Greenville News reported that 36-year-old Justin Teeter Bensing was sentenced to five years of probation last week after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Bensing has autism and was considered a low risk after an evaluation, according to a sentencing sheet obtained from the Greenville County Clerk of Court’s Office

Bensing asked the victim online if she was “ready to be a full-time baby maker and sex slave,” according to the paper.

He was indicted in April after being charged in February in a child predator sting in Greenville County. He was released from jail on a $10,000 cash bond.