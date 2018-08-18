× Man shot while walking down the street in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A man was shot and injured while walking down a street in High Point on Friday night.

The victim was walking in the 800 block of Springfield Street near East Springfield Road when a car drove by and he was shot, according to police.

Police said the victim did not notice it immediately, but he was shot in the hip. The name of the victim has not been released, but police said he is a 23-year-old man.

He was put in a private vehicle which then started speeding down Brentwood Street, according to police.

Police pulled the car over and the victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect or a motive in the shooting.