French bulldog puppy stolen from Greensboro pet store

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a dog from a pet store in Greensboro on Friday.

It happened after two men came in to Friendly Pets at 625 Friendly Center Road and asked to see a puppy.

One man specifically asked to be put in a playroom at the front of the store, according to Eliza Sargeant, who manages the store.

Sargeant said the man signed a waiver and handed them an ID, but it was damaged.

The man left with the puppy, a French bulldog who was born a few months ago and had been at the store since Wednesday. The dog is microchipped.

Witnesses said they saw the man run out with the puppy and jump into a dark vehicle, possibly a Chevy Tahoe, and take off.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2287.