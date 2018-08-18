× Former doctor who raped heavily sedated patient will serve no prison time

HOUSTON, Texas – A former doctor found guilty of raping a heavily sedated patient has been sentenced to probation and will not serve any time in prison.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Shafeeq Sheikh was sentenced to 10 months of probation on Friday and must register as a sex offender.

Senior District Judge Terry L. Flenniken was required by law to follow the sentencing that was recommended by the jurors, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The case involved a woman who check into Ben Taub Hospital in Houston in 2013 and complained of wheezing and shortness of breath.

She was sedated and kept overnight where police said Sheikh repeatedly went into her room and sexually assaulted her.

The victim tried calling for help, but the nurse’s button was unplugged.

The woman was not one of his patients. The former doctor admitted to sexual contact in court, but claimed it was consensual.

Sheikh had his medical license revoked in 2015. He was charged two years after the crime when a rape kit and hospital cameras connected him to the scene.