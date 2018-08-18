Dramatic video shows moment deputy saves little girl from hot car after she was trapped inside for 12 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Video footage shows a police officer in Florida saving a young girl who had been trapped inside a hot car for 12 hours.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office recently released the video Facebook that shows the moments the deputy rescued her in June.

Deputy Bill Dunn said he thought the 3-year-old girl was not alive after he discovered her inside the hot car on June 17, according to Fox News.

The body camera footage shows Dunn running while holding the girl in his arms. He rushes her into his cruiser and turns on the air conditioning.

“Once the cold air hit her, I started noticing her eyes fluttering,” Dunn said.

The deputy then rushed her to the hospital where she stayed to be treated for three days.

The girl’s mother, 33-year-old Casey Dyan Keller, was arrested and faces charges of child neglect with great bodily harm.