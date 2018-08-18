× 3 Triad businesses are hoping to hire people with intellectual or developmental disabilities

Three new businesses in the Triad are making it their mission to employ people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

On September 29, on the corner of Chestnut Street and First Street in Winston-Salem, you can visit Cam’s Coffee’s second location.

Latasha Barr-Lewis says Cam’s Coffee Creations started as a way to help her son, Cam, overcome his traumatic brain injury.

“What we thought would be just a couple of weekends and educational opportunities turned into a desire of Cam’s to help other people with disabilities,” said Barr-Lewis.

The new location will allow them to employ six more people with disabilities starting at $8.50 per hour.

“To be able to take some of the most painful parts of our life and create something that has not only been beautiful for us as a family but been beautiful for other families is an amazing thing,” said Barr-Lewis.

In Greensboro, Kathryn Hubert is launching Chez Genèse, inspired by French cuisine and her three cousins who live with autism.

“It was kind of a day dream initially, like if I could have any job in the world what would it be, and this idea pretty instantly came to mind,” said Hubert.

Half of the staff will be made up of people with disabilities and they plan to open at the beginning of September.

Over on West Market Street, A Special Blend is under construction and say they’re eager to introduce a space where customers will be inspired by their interactions with employees.

“I look forward to younger families with younger children with disabilities coming here and going oh my goodness it’s going to be okay. These people are happy and thriving and capable,” said Deedee Ungetheim, president of the board for A Special Blend.