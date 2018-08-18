2 men dead after shooting at Greensboro apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two men are dead following a shooting at Stonesthrow Apartments in Greensboro Friday night, according to Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the complex in the 3500 block of Farmington Drive at about 10:15 p.m. Friday where two men were found with gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims’ injuries were life-threatening on Friday night. On Saturday, police said both victims died, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released the names of the victims or what led up to the shooting.

The scene of last night’s double homicide is the same place where two people were found dead in their car a few months back.