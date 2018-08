Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two people were injured in a shooting at Stonesthrow Apartments in Greensboro Friday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers came to the complex after a reported shooting at 10:17 p.m.

Officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims' injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

No information about what led up to the shooting has been released.