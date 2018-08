Winston-Salem motorists, please use caution in the area of US52 SB and the University Parkway exit. A tractor trailer has overturned just off the exit ramp. Slow for officers and tow truck personnel working in the area!!! .39 #policews #easydoesit pic.twitter.com/bYlFt6rfv3 — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) August 17, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp from U.S. 52 southbound to University Parkway southbound, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

WSFD tweeted the news at about 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The ramp was closed.

