Thieves steal from British ambulance responding to emergency call

“This is a truly appalling incident which really does make you question the morals of some people." An ambulance, on a 999 call, was targeted by thieves in #Hanley! Please call @staffspolice on 101 if you have any information.#zerotolerance #norespect https://t.co/vY4e6ylfk0 pic.twitter.com/4iPHBITzAC — West Midlands Ambulance Service (@OFFICIALWMAS) August 16, 2018

STOKE-ON-TRENT, U.K. — Thieves broke into an ambulance while the emergency personnel were responding to a call, according to the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, emergency responders were helping a patient nearby, The Sun reported.

When they returned to the ambulance, they found a broken window and realized thieves stole a stethoscope, protective clothes, a life-support response bag and oxygen tanks, according to The Sun. Personal belongings were also stolen.

The London Economic reported the thieves also stole personal belongings, including house and car keys and a purse.

“I am just thankful that my staff weren’t hurt in the attack, but the ambulance crew were understandably upset and angry to find their vehicle had been targeted by thieves,” said Steve Rust, Operations Manager at Stoke ambulance hub, to The Sun.

Staffordshire police are investigating.