Teenager throws urine-filled lunchbox at Davidson County deputies, officials say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was arrested after throwing a urine-filled lunchbox at deputies on Thursday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies joined North Carolina State Highway Patrol in a traffic stop at a BP gas station on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington.

Ricardo Uriel Nava, 18, of Siler City, was arrested after a shocking series of actions against officials.

Deputies say Nava not only exposed his genitals to law enforcement, but he also urinated in a lunch box in a car before throwing it out the window, hitting officials.

Nava spat blood onto a deputy and tried to resist arrest, according to a news release.

He faces two counts of felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, two counts of resisting arrest, one count of disorderly conduct, one count littering, one count of possessing an open container and one count of indecent exposure.

Nava is being held in Davidson County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.