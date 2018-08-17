Teen hopes pusher sees jail time after she was pushed off 60-foot bridge

YACOLT, Wash. — A teenager who survived after a friend pushed her off a bridge last week has now said she’d like the pusher to face jail time, according to Today.

Cell phone video shows 18-year-old Taylor Smith push 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson off a high bridge above the Lewis River.

Holgerson suffered six broken ribs, two punctured lungs and other injuries, but has since returned home from the hospital.

Today reports Holgerson initially didn’t want to see Smith charged, but now wants her to sit in jail and think about what she did.

The Yacolt Fire Department confirmed that medics responded to Moulton Falls Regional Park on Aug. 7 on reports that a teen girl was hurt after going over the popular pedestrian bridge.

First responders told FOX 12 the girl was out of the water when they arrived and she was alert and conscious when she was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The teen’s step-grandfather, Alex Jessen, wrote on Facebook that the push could’ve killed her. He and several other community members online expressed a desire that the person responsible for the push be held accountable.

The video shows a girl standing on a ledge over the railing while surrounded by a group of people. One person is heard yelling a countdown, and when the teen doesn’t jump, another person is seen pushing her off the bridge – her arms flail out as she appears to fall toward the water torso-first.

Tanner Peterson was jumping off the same bridge Wednesday evening. He said he saw the video of the teen falling off the bridge on YouTube, and decided to visit the park for the first time, just to jump.

“She face-planted that, her pusher just threw her whole upper body off and that would be the scariest five seconds of her life,” Peterson said. “If that was someone I knew, I’d be really upset with the person who pushed them.”

Despite signs warning people not to dive or jump of the bridge, several others jumped off Wednesday evening.

Peterson said he wasn’t worried about the water or his jumping technique, but believes a push off the bridge should be a crime.

“You hit wrong and it’s like hitting concrete,” Peterson said. “You could die, easy. If your head hits and your neck breaks, you’re going to die.”