Reidsville mayor releases statement about police officer who shot and killed family’s beloved pet dog

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – The mayor of Reidsville has issued a statement after a police officer in the city shot and killed a family’s beloved pet dog.

It happened as Greensboro firefighter Kevin Paschal was meeting with members of the Reidsville police department last week.

Paschal also owns a fencing company and was meeting the police at an impound lot to talk about expanding the space they use for things like evidence.

The police chief and other members of the Reidsville police department were there.

Paschall said Officer Glenn Wade pulled in and then pulled out his weapon after the 17-month-old dog, named Auger, started barking.

“When he wants to play he has a loud bark and that's the same bark he started doing on the day he lost his life,” Paschal said.

Reidsville police confirmed that Wade shot and killed the animal. The department is investigating what happened with help from US Investigative Security Services.

In a statement, the department said it sends its condolences to the family. It also said it takes situations where an officer discharges his or her weapon very seriously.

Jay Donecker, mayor Reidsville, released the following statement to the media on Friday:

As mayor, veterinarian and a dog owner I am saddened by the loss of Mr. Pascal’s dog, Auger. Our city administration is moving as quickly as possible to have an outside agency complete its investigation of this incident. I would urge the general public not to rush to judgment without knowing all of the facts, and to be patient while the investigation is being conducted.

Paschal and his family want justice for the dog, a thorough investigation and answers as to why and how this could have happened.

“Auger has never been aggressive, never,” Paschal said. “Auger's greatest aggression is if you have a ball he wants you to throw it.”

Reidsville police said they are interviewing witnesses, going over available video and reviewing their departmental policies.

Wade has not been placed on leave or administrative duties.

“He didn't go for his taser, he didn't go for his mace, he went straight for a deadly pistol,” Paschal said.