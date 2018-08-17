Overturned food truck shut down Winston-Salem intersection

Posted 9:22 am, August 17, 2018, by , Updated at 09:31AM, August 17, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An overturned food truck shut down a Winston-Salem intersection Friday morning, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police were dispatched at 8:57 a.m. to the East Sprague Street and Clemmonsville Road intersection.

The accident includes injuries, but further details have not been released regarding anyone injured.

Police do not know what caused the situation.

The intersection was reopened by about 9:31 a.m.

 