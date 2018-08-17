× New regional brand launched at Wyndham Champions Breakfast

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Business leaders, public officials and economic development leaders gathered Thursday at the Wyndham Champions Breakfast to launch a new, name and brand for the region’s economic development efforts.

After a year-long process of engaging stakeholders, business leaders, site selection consultants and the public, 12 concepts were narrowed down to the overwhelming favorite—The Carolina Core.

“The single largest opportunity for transformational job growth in North Carolina lies in the Carolina Core,” said High Point University President Nido Qubein, in a press release. “There is no doubt that we are stronger together, and the only way we can compete is through regional collaboration. Alone, we are—individual megasites, individual colleges or universities, individual research or industrial parks—but together we are the Carolina Core, and together we will win!”

The Carolina Core is an emerging megasite corridor between Winston-Salem and Fayetteville at the heart of North Carolina bridging the urban corridor with Charlotte and the Research Triangle.

The region is home to four prime megasites with access to the East Coast, plus industrial sites, urban research parks and mixed-use developments.

In the Carolina Core, manufacturing heritage meets 21st century skilled workforce with more than one million workers fueled by the mindset of more than 30 colleges and universities.

The Carolina Core is in the middle of a state that is ranked as one of the best places to do business in the nation with low costs, competitive incentives and first-rate infrastructure to access the world.

“We have experienced significant economic development momentum in the Carolina Core, but now is not the time to take our foot off the gas,” said Piedmont Triad Partnership CEO and President Stan Kelly, in a press release.

“Competing states are continuing to get more and more ready for the next big opportunities and we must do the same. To win, we must all come together to tell our story and recognize that a win for one is a win for all.”

The development of four megasites with more than 7,500 acres present large-scale economic transformation opportunity in Central North Carolina.

Combining these megasites with a labor shed of more than one million workers positions Central North Carolina globally as a compelling expansion site for industry.

This growth strategy could produce more than 50,000 jobs over the next 20 years in Central North Carolina and spur transformational growth in the Carolina Core similar to Research Triangle Park over the last 50 years.

Public officials speaking at the event, including Senator Phil Berger and North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Tony Copeland, cited their enthusiasm for and support of the Carolina Core brand and transformational growth strategy.

