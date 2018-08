× Man whose disappearance prompted a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem found dead in wooded area

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man whose disappearance prompted a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem on Thursday has been found dead.

The body of 77-year-old Fred Roosevelt Holder was found Friday morning in a wooded area behind a neighbor’s home, according to Winston-Salem police.

The Silver Alert was issued on Thursday afternoon after Holder went missing from his home at 4375 Weldon Road.