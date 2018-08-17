× Man beaten, 10-year-old traumatized in Gibsonville home invasion

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Police are searching for two suspects after a man was beaten and a 10-year-old traumatized in a Gibsonville home invasion, according to a news release.

At about 1:30 a.m., Gibsonville police responded to a home invasion on the 200 block of Apple St.

On the scene, officers found 25-year-old man who was “badly beaten” and a 10-year-old boy who was “badly traumatized,” according to a news release.

The boy was otherwise unharmed.

The man was brought to the hospital with cuts and woulds from blows to the head, hands and body.

Police believe one shot was fired.

Officials are looking for two suspects.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Gibsonville Police Department at (336) 449-6677 and ask for Detective TJ Monday or Lt. AJ Inman.

Information can also be reported to Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or Guilford County Crime Stopper at (336) 373-1000.