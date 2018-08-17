× Man turns himself in two years after assault on a 24-year-old woman

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested more than two years after allegedly slamming a 24-year-old female family member to the ground, Burlington police reported.

On Jan. 6, 2016, police responded to a medical emergency on the 2700 block of Evergreen lane.

Police determined that Gary Lamont Baldwin Jr., 26, had assaulted the woman resulting in life threatening injuries.

Baldwin fled the state as a fugitive before returning and turning himself in two years and seven months later, according to the release.

Baldwin faces one count of first degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

He was placed in Alamance County Detention Center custody in lieu of a $750,000 secured bond.