× Man arrested after police find guns, drugs in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was arrested with drugs, guns and a bullet-resistant vest after a High Point search on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Randy Rivera, 31, faces two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The police searched a residence at 208 Lawndale Ave. and three vehicles.

In their search, police found and seized four handguns, one of which was reported stolen from Greensboro, 79 rounds of various caliber ammunition and a bullet-resistant vest.

Officials also seized 10.81 grams of heroin, a small amount of marijuana and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Police report Rivera had Violent Crimes Task Force status from Greensboro, meaning that he was notified that, if he committed any future crimes, he would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law with maximum prison time.

VCTF-notified offenders receive offers for community resources to help stop committing violent crimes.

Rivera is in jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

Police continue to investigate.