Man arrested after blocking, tickling child in bounce house in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A mother told police a man had trapped her 3-year-old child in a bounce house and tickled them, according to a news release.

Phillip Walter Williams, 46, of Roxboro, was arrested Thursday and charged with first degree kidnapping and indecent liberties.

On July 24, a mother told Burlington police about the incident which took place at Bouncin’ Around at 309 Huffman Mill Rd.

While the 3-year-old was playing, Phillip Walter Williams, 46, of Roxboro, allegedly blocked the child from escaping the bounce house and touched the child inappropriately by tickling their feet and belly.

Burlington police clarify in a news release, “1st degree kidnapping includes actions that confine or restrain any person to facilitate commission of any felony, such as indecent liberties with a minor. Indecent liberties with a minor includes any action by an adult with a child under 16 that society would consider to be inappropriate, such as a stranger tickling a toddler after blocking escape from a play space.”

Video surveillance cameras captured parts of the incident.

Police identified the suspect through investigation

Person County Sheriff’s Office arrested Williams on Thursday.

He was brought to Person County Jail and placed under a $120,000 secured bond.