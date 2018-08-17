How interns make an impact at the NC Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Several students from NC state have spent their summer studying animals at the North Carolina Zoo.

The students work on research projects for the zookeepers.

The students observe animals like the artic sea birds, elephants and sand cats for several hours each day.

The record their findings into a computer program.

The zookeepers then use that information to better care for the animals.

Shannon Smith shows us how it's great experience for the students that benefits the zoo as well.