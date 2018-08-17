Here’s where to see a whole lot of dogs in the Piedmont Triad this weekend!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Long-eared ones, fat ones, skinny ones, and just about any type you can imagine — hundreds are in town this week at a dog show at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Carolina Kennel Club and Greater Hickory Kennel Club are holding their annual AKC-licensed all-breed dog show today through Sunday.

The Carolina Cluster Dog Show is great for the entire family, with several canine sports taking place including: Conformation, National Owner-Handler Series, My Dog Can Do That as well as a Dock Diving, Health Clinics and Canine Good Citizen Testing.

More than 1,000 dogs and their owners will get the chance to strut their stuff in the show ring from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The event is free with a coliseum parking fee.

Dogs that are not entered in the competitions are welcome to come test their skills in some exciting events.

Spectators can:

Meet and greet a variety of different dog breeds. Visitors can learn about responsible dog ownership and speak with breeders, owners and exhibitors. (ALL DAYS)

Watch the judging of various breeds in Conformation and cheer for your favorite. (ALL DAYS)

See young owner-handlers compete against their peers in the Junior Showmanship Competition. (ALL DAYS)

Watch owner-handlers compete in a special series called the National Owner-Handled Series. These exhibitors are striving for a spot in the finals at the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin in Orlando in December. (ALL DAYS)

Watch canine athletes show off their extreme water skills in a Dock Diving competition. You can try out dock diving with your dog for a fee. (ALL DAYS)

Participate in a free dog show tour (SAT & SUN) .

. Watch dogs and handlers negotiate an obstacle course while racing against the clock in the Agility competition.

Learn how to get their dog started in the exciting sport of agility in My Dog Can Do That!. Owners will be able to try beginning agility equipment with their dog and will receive helpful obedience tips. (SAT & SUN)

Watch owners take their dogs through the AKC Canine Good Citizen Test (CGC). Dogs that demonstrate good manners earn the Canine Good Citizen certificate from the American Kennel Club. (SAT ONLY)

Watch dogs show off their skills in AKC Trick Dog Tests. (SAT & SUN)

