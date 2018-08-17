× Deven Davis, wife of Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis, dead at 39

Deven Davis, estranged wife of Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis, has died at the age of 39, TMZ reported Friday.

The report of her death comes the same day Jonathan Davis filed a filed for a domestic violence retraining order against her.

The judge issued a temporary order blocking any child custody or visitation by Deven Davis, according to TMZ.

Devan Davis married Jonathan Davis in 2004 and they had two kids together.

The Korn frontman alleged his estranged wife had severe drug problems and her drug use was causing emotional harm to the kids through neglect, TMZ repoted.

Deven Davis had been in a sober home but left a week ago and hadn’t been seen since.

A cause of death has not been released.