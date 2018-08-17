× Asheville, other NC cities, can’t stop ‘topless rallies’ due to state law

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Women’s Equality Day in the United States is commemorated annually on August 26, the anniversary of the adoption of the 19th amendment in 1920, WLOS reports.

In the spirit of equal rights, multiple ‘Go Topless’ rallies are held on a weekend day closest to the 26th every year, including in downtown Asheville.

Many commenters on social media asked why the city allows such an event, which may hurt the city’s reputation or hurt the family-friendly atmosphere.

News 13 reached out to the city and received the following response from a spokesperson.

“Asheville City Council members have researched ways to stop topless rallies here, but officials are unable to do so because state law allows toplessness. In a 1970 court case, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled that female breasts were not ‘private parts’ and therefore could not be considered indecent.”

The rally is scheduled for Sunday, August 26, in Pack Square from 1-3 p.m.