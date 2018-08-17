Alamance Church Road blocked after alcohol-involved wreck

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Alamance Church Road on Friday morning.
The closest cross street to the collision is Black Road.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed alcohol was a factor.
There were no reported life threatening injuries.
North Carolina Department of Transportation reports the incident began at 4:32 a.m.
The road was blocked in both directions and officials plan to keep the road closed until about 6:32 a.m.
NCDOT estimates a medium impact to traffic.
Troopers have not yet released names or further details as they continue to investigate.
36.089987 -79.829674