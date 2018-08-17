1 person arrested as Hibachi Buffet restaurant in Burlington investigated for human trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. – One person has been arrested as the Hibachi Buffet restaurant in Burlington is being investigated for human trafficking.

Homeland Security Investigations made the arrest but has not released information about the person’s name or charges.

Alcohol Law Enforcement agents executed a search warrant at the restaurant on Thursday morning after a complaint by police about possible human trafficking.

The restaurant at 309 Huffman Mill Road on the side of an entrance to the Holly Hill Mall was temporarily closed as authorities conducted the search.

A home in the 900 block of Tremore Club Drive in Burlington was also searched Thursday morning. The home is owned by the owners of the restaurant, according to authorities.

The allegations do not involve children and potentially could involve men and women who work there, according to Rodney Beckom, a special agent with ALE (Alcohol Law Enforcement).

Beckom said ALE has been investigating the restaurant for weeks.

The investigation started after police responded to a standoff in the 2200 block of Dorsett Street at a home that the restaurant’s owners also own, according to authorities. The case involved a suspect cutting tires in a driveway with a machete and acting erratically.

Police saw something at the Dorsett Street home that made them believe that the location could be linked to human trafficking. Police have not said what it was.

Officers joined forces with ALE and HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) and the investigation led them to the Hibachi Buffet.

The Hibachi Buffet was closed on Friday but said in a sign that the buffet would reopen on Saturday.

FOX8 is working to gather more information as it becomes available.