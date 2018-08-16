Water main break closes US 64, cuts waters for many Davidson County residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A water main break Wednesday night forced police to close a stretch of U.S. 64 in Davidson County.

Police closed the stretch at about 9:29 p.m after the water main broke near Skippers Restaurant and N.C. 109. Traffic in both directions was blocked.

Crews worked on the scene through the night.

The latest transportation department alert states that the road will reopen by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Davidson Water reported that they have gotten nearly 200 calls from people wondering why they don't have water.

Officials said this break was the cause.