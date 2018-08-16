Watch the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office’s #LipSyncChallenge video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has entered the #LipSyncChallenge that has taken over social media.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are participating in the trend to connect with the community and show the personality of its officers.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office video was released Thursday and features officers and staff singing and dancing to a variety of songs.

Greensboro police, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Boone police, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol have all also released videos.