Train derails on way through Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC — Greensboro police reported a train derailment that shut down West Gate City Boulevard in both directions early Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Only one rail car was derailed while traveling through Greensboro, Norfolk Southern told FOX8.

The cars wheels came off the track, but the car did not overturn.

Norfolk Southern said they would bring in equipment to lift the car back onto the tracks.

Greensboro police had advised drivers to avoid West Gate City Boulevard from South Eugene Street to South Elm Street.

Police issued the advisory at 12:39 a.m. The road was reopened by about 4:22 a.m.