Record cocaine bust in Thomasville after joint investigation

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A joint investigation involving several agencies has resulted in a record cocaine bust in Thomasville, according to a press release from the Thomasville Police Departement.

Thomasville’s Special Operations Unit, Davidson County’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, Homeland Security, and Greensboro Police Department conducted a joint investigation into illegal narcotics being transported from Mexico into Thomasville by tour buses.

The narcotics would then be distributed to the surrounding communities. The proceeds from the narcotics would then be transported back to Mexico via the tour buses.

On Aug. 6, investigators executed a search warrant at a warehouse located at 1416 Unity Street in Thomasville.

Nearly 30 pounds of cocaine was seized from tour buses inside the warehouse. Evidence from the warehouse led to the Greensboro Police Department conducting a traffic stop where an additional 2.5 lbs. of cocaine was located.

Jorge Luis Casas-Perez, 54, of 1520 W. Peoria Avenue, Phoenix, Ariz., was charged with felony possession of schedule II, level 3 trafficking cocaine by sell, level 3 trafficking cocaine by transport, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling/transporting illegal narcotics.

Jamie Luis Pelayo, 21, of 1515 Regent Street, Redwood City, Calif.,, was charged with felony possession of schedule II, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II, level 3 trafficking cocaine by sell, and level 3 trafficking cocaine by possession.

Sergio S. Vazquez, 28, of 1416 Unity Street, Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of schedule II, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II, level 3 trafficking cocaine by sell, and level 3 trafficking cocaine by possession.

Jose Enriq Guzman Valenzuela, 27, of Greensboro; Adrian Sierra Aranda, 32, of Guanajuato, Mexico; and Jorge Santiago Perez, 65, no address available, were charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Jorge Luis Casas-Perez, Sergio S. Vazquez, Adrian Sierra Aranda, and Jorge Santiago Perez all received a $5 million secured bond. Jose Enriq Guzman Valenzuela received a $1 million secured bond and Jamie Luis Pelayo received a $350,000 secured bond.

Casas-Peres was booked into the Guilford County Jail while the others are being held in the Davidson County Jail.