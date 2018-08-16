Questions about what’s next after lead found in water at three Guilford County Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – In February, Greensboro Water Resources worked with Guilford County Schools to collect water samples at all schools and test them for lead.

They only tested water from one faucet in each school. Tests showed water samples at three schools had high levels of lead.

Water Resources traced the problem to the actual faucets so GCS replaced them: one at Southeast Middle, Frazier and Allen Jay and sent parents a robocall saying the water was safe.

But parents gathered in the media center at Southeast Guilford Middle School were not convinced.

They asked Guilford County Schools Chief Operations Officer pointed questions about the testing protocol and why the faucets were still in use when they had not been tested.

McCully told parents that additional testing had not been ruled out but was not currently planned. He said the next step was to inventory Southeast Middle’s faucets. When asked, McCully could not say how long that would take or what would happen next.

Lynn Brown, a parent FOX8 spoke to told us, “It was like just a big circle with so many questions unanswered. We're in the process with no end date for the process.

Another parent said, “I don't feel like we have any answers and we won't get any by next week like they promised.”

School systems in North Carolina are not required to test the water inside the building. The city regularly tests the water that feeds the school, but the testing stops at the street.

Guilford County Schools tells us parent meetings will be scheduled for Frazier Elementary and Allen Jay Elementary but could not provide a date or time.