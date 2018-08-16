× Police find bullet holes in a High Point home

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A shooting in High Point left bullet holes in a car, windows and a refrigerator Wednesday, according to a police report.

High Point police responded after two women reported bullet holes in their vehicle at 7:37 a.m.

Police also found bullets at 1405-C E. Commerce Ave.

The report lists three bullet holes in two window panes and a bullet hole in the refrigerator.

Police do not currently have any suspects.

This shooting follows multiple recent shootings in High Point including a fatal shooting on the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue and at 701 Thissell St.

High Point police said the rash of shootings in High Point appeared to be related to gang activity, but have not yet commented on East Commerce Avenue shooting.