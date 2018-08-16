Officers escort son of injured officer to first day of kindergarten as father recovers from being shot in the head during police standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. – A police officer couldn’t make it to his son’s first day of kindergarten because he’s recovering from being shot in the head.

So, WOFL reported that the Orlando police chief and several officers helped escort the boy to school instead.

Officer Kevin Valencia remains in a coma after being shot during a standoff two months ago. The suspect died after a standoff that lasted more than 20 hours.

The police department wanted to make sure Valencia’s son, Kaleb, was there for his first day of school.

Kevin Valencia is being treated at Shepherd Center, a Spinal Cord & Brain Injury Rehabilitation center in Atlanta, Georgia.