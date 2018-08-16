In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a new system that can detect guns and bombs using Wi-Fi, a robocall watchdog that reports more than 16.3 billion spam calls in the US and the big bucks being made through selling fake social media popularity.
New method detects guns and bombs using Wi-Fi, US sees 16.3 billion spam calls in 2018 and more
-
Chick-fil-A named No. 1 fast-food restaurant
-
Amazon expands Whole Foods discounts to several states, including North Carolina
-
YouTube may become bigger than Facebook in US, pumpkin spice lattes to roll out early and more
-
Canada Dry sued over amount of ginger in ginger ale, Apple hints September iPhone launch and more
-
North Carolina ranked 6th for retirement, childcare costs continue to climb and more
-
-
A game show that pays off student loans, more people are having fewer kids and more
-
Swimming pools facing lifeguard shortages
-
Marijuana breathalyzer in development, milk company struggles with changing tastes and more
-
Resumes going out of fashion, McDonald’s embarks on nationwide renovation project and more
-
More companies introduce paternity leave, Facebook tests augmented reality ads and more
-
-
iPhone considered a status symbol, Americans tired of passwords and more
-
How drone pilots can make six figures, man wins lawsuit claiming Roundup weedkiller gave him cancer and more
-
Gas prices on the rise, nearly half of preteens have smart phones and more