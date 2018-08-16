Local man enjoys working on antique boats and motors and will show off his skills at event at High Rock Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Curtis Leonard enjoys tinkering with antique boats and motors.

"I like to work on anything," he said. "You look around, I worked on all this stuff."

He was first bitten by the boat bug as a kid on a family vacation to White Lake. He has a special fascination with little outboards and boat hauls made of wood.

"First thing I saw at White Lake was a Chris-Craft and that was it, I was hooked."

Their distinctive style continues to hold his interest today. He owns several originals with his favorite being a 1948 model.

"It's really a neat boat with a top too."

He has a number of restoration projects in the works and currently restoring a Higgins brand boat.

"Now the problem is age," he said. "I don't have enough time to do it."

You can check out some of his gems at the Carolina Antique Outboard Meet this weekend.

Owners will put many of their antique boats on display and participate in a little cruising.

The event is Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Saturday (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at the Hagan Sea Scout Base on Scout Road at High Rock Lake.