Husband confesses to killing pregnant mother of 2 with NC ties in Colorado

FREDERICK, Colo. — A Frederick man was arrested on murder charges three days after his pregnant wife and two young daughters were reported missing, according to Denver7.

Law enforcement told Denver7 late Wednesday night that Christopher Watts, 33, has confessed to the crime. Officers believe they know where they can find the three bodies.

Frederick police, the FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have been investigating the disappearance of 34-year-old Shanann Watts, 34, and her young daughters Bella, 3, and Celeste “Cece,” 4, police said Wednesday.

The mother was 15 weeks pregnant.

Christopher Watts was held under investigation of three counts of first degree murder and three counts of tampering with evidence, according to Denver7.

UPDATE: Christopher Watts mug shot released. He is now facing 3 charges of first-degree murder & 3 charges of tampering with physical evidence. Family says Watts confessed to killing his pregnant wife and 2 daughters. He will be in court this afternoon.

Shanann Watts has North Carolina ties, according to WTVD. Watts is from Moore County and attended Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines.

The three had been missing since Monday, KDVR reports.

A close friend said she dropped off Watts at home about 2 a.m. Monday when they got home from a work trip. She saw her go inside.

She said the two friends were supposed to meet later in the day, but Shanann Watts didn’t answer her phone.

The CBI issued a missing-endangered alert for the three on Tuesday.