Hibachi Buffet restaurant in Burlington searched after complaint about human trafficking

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A complaint about human trafficking led Alcohol Law Enforcement agents to execute a search warrant at a Hibachi Buffet restaurant in Burlington.

The restaurant at 309 Huffman Mill Road on the side of an entrance to the Holly Hill Mall was searched at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Rodney Beckom, a special agent with ALE.

The restaurant was temporarily closed as authorities conducted the search.

A home on Tremore Court in Burlington was also searched Thursday morning. The home is owned by the owners of the restaurant, according to authorities.

Homeland Security Investigations have made some arrests or detainments for immigration violations.

Beckom said the allegations do not involve children and potentially could involve men and women who work there.

ALE has been investigating the restaurant for weeks, according to Beckom.

FOX8 is working to gather more information as it becomes available.