Friends and family of local man killed in wrong-way crash want answers after judge lets suspect out of jail

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Family and friends of a wrong way crash victim are outraged to learn that the woman charged with his murder is out of jail.

The crash happened on Businesses 85 near the Baker road exit last month.

Police said 32-year-old Serenity Givens was drunk and driving the wrong way down the road when she crashed into Joey Deweese’s car. She was charged DWI and second-degree murder after Deweese died.

FOX8 is now learning that High Point judge Betty Brown lowered Givens bond by from $750,000 to $150,000 last week.

“I want to know why,” said Josh Harris, one of Joey’s close friends. “I want to know what changed.”

Givens posted the bond and walked out of jail this weekend.

Harris, the victim’s fiancé, Paisley Sellick, and others close to him are now writing letters to judge Brown hoping she can either change her bond motion or consider their concerns the next time Givens is in court.

“She was on probation,” Sellick said. “She had no license. She was driving drunk. She was driving the wrong way down the road so like what's to keep her from doing that again? With all her priors I feel like people should be uncomfortable with the reality that she's just like out of jail.”

Sellick is still mourning the loss of her fiancé more than a month after his death. She’s also still dealing with the trauma of witnessing it all.

“I am just completely lost in pretty much every way,” Sellick said. “I’m having trouble with PTSD.”

FOX8 did reach out to the district court judge’s office to find out why judge Brown decided to lower the bond. We were told she had no comment.

Part of Givens’ release conditions says she’s not allowed to drive without a valid license. The judge also previously required her to get a mental health evaluation, but it is not clear if that took place.

“She didn’t learn her lesson the first time, she's probably not this time,” Harris said. “She could be out driving right now.”

“People should be scared,” Sellick said. “I'm scared.”

Givens next court date is on September 7th.