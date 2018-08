ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville Fire Department says a fire at Biltmore Iron and Metal was extinguished just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to WLOS.

Kelley Klope with the Asheville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the metal yard on Meadow Road just after 4:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found a pile of tires on fire.

The investigation into how the fire started is underway.

Officials with @AshevilleFD say the fire at Biltmore Iron & Metal is under control, but the fire is still burning. Pile of tires & other materials went up in flames just after 4:30am. @WLOS_13 📷: @AshevilleFD pic.twitter.com/bSoPxiXmCf — Lauren Brigman WLOS (@LBRIGMAN_WLOS) August 16, 2018

Fire is out. No reported injuries. Units will start clearing the scene with expectations of roads opening soon — ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) August 16, 2018